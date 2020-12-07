Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Porsha Williams has confirmed her split from her fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

The 39-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave an update on her relationship with McKinley during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Williams was asked about her status with McKinley, who recently posted and deleted about being "single ASFK" on Instagram Stories. She was also asked if she and McKinley are living together.

"Girl, how he goin' to live here when we single?" Williams responded with a laugh. "No, we are single. We are exactly that, single."

Williams said, however, that she and McKinley are "very cordial" and "have a great co-parenting relationship" for their 20-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena.

Williams and McKinley previously split in June 2019 and were engaged again as of December 2019. Williams said on Instagram in October that she was single again.

On WWHL, Williams also weighed in on the conflict between Real Housewives of Potomac stars Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard. During a September episode of RHOP, Samuels appeared to drag Dillard by the hair and hit her during a fight.

Williams, who once got in a physical altercation with her RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey, said she's given advice to Samuels.

"You know, the biggest thing that I talked to Monique about is just setting boundaries with yourself and protecting your energy," Williams said.

"My biggest thing to her is just to concentrate and think about in that moment that you don't have to react to what is happening right now. You can always pull yourself out of it," she added. "Think about your family, think about what else is going on in your life besides who you're arguing with or what the situation is. That can snap yourself out of a situation."

RHOA returned for a 13th season Sunday on Bravo. The season co-stars Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora.