Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Pregnant Bachelor alum Laura Bushnell Lane has announced she is pregnant and shared her recent sonogram video on Instagram.

"A dream. Except I'm not dreaming. I'm wide awake," Bushnell Lane captioned the footage.

"Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You."

The 30-year-old reality TV personality married country singer Chris Lane, 35, in Nashville in October 2019 after less than a year of dating.

Chris Lane also shared the sonogram video on his Instagram account.

"Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama," he wrote.

Bushnell Lane was engaged to Season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins on the show's finale in March 2016. They broke off their engagement in May 2017.