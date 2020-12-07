Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Italian sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini in 1598

-- Theodor Schwann, German physiologist/co-originator of cell theory, in 1810

-- Novelist Willa Cather in 1873

-- Department store chain founder Richard Sears in 1863

-- Linguist Noam Chomsky in 1928 (age 92)

-- Actor Ellen Burstyn in 1932 (age 88)

-- Rock/folksinger Harry Chapin in 1942

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench in 1947 (age 73)

-- Singer/songwriter Tom Waits in 1949 (age 71)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Bird in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor C Thomas Howell in 1966 (age 54)

-- Former NFL player Terrell Owens in 1973 (age 47)

-- Singer/TV host Nicole Appleton in 1974 (age 46)

-- Singer Sara Bareilles in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Jennifer Carpenter in 1979 (age 41)

-- Pop singer Aaron Carter in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Emily Browning in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Nicholas Hoult in 1989 (age 31)