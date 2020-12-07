Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Disney Channel alum Tiffany Thornton is going to be a mom of four.

The 34-year-old actress is pregnant with her fourth child, her second with her husband, Josiah Capaci.

Thornton has two sons, Kenneth, 8, and Bentley, 6, with her late husband, singer Chris Carney, and a daughter, Juliet, 2, with Capaci. She announced Sunday on Instagram that she is expecting again.

"The first day of my missed cycle I took all three of these," Thornton captioned a photo of three positive pregnancy tests. "Any other ladies like this?? I always want to double and triple check. I'm just one of those moms I guess."

"We are over the moon that God has blessed us with another tiny, growing person!!" she said.

Beverley Mitchell, who co-starred with Thornton in The Dog Who Saved Easter, was among those to congratulate the actress in the comments.

"Congratulations lady!" Mitchell wrote. "So happy for you and your beautiful family!!!"

Thornton shared new photos with her daughter Saturday on Instagram.

"My tiny bestie," she wrote.

Thornton and Capaci married in October 2017 following Carney's death in a car crash in 2015.

Thornton is known for playing Tawni Hart on the Disney Channel series Sonny with a Chance and So Random! She most recently voiced Lupita on the animated series Muertoons.