Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson and Hugh Grant have joined the Netflix comedy event Death to 2020.

Netflix said Monday that Jackson, Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery will appear in the special from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, the creators of Black Mirror.

Deadline said Death to 2020 is a documentary-style special that will combine footage of real-life events from this year with commentary from fictitious "renowned" experts.

"Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was -- and perhaps still is?" Netflix said in an official synopsis.

Brooker and Jones will executive produce the special for their production company, Broke and Bones, with Alison Marlow as producer. Netflix invested in Broke in Bones in July.

Grant described the project as a "mockumentary about 2020" in an interview with New York magazine last week. The actor said he plays a "pretty repellent" historian.

Black Mirror moved to Netflix in Season 3 and released its fifth season in 2019.