Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, posted online a photo of their 5-year-old son placing a star on top of a Christmas tree this weekend, months after the Glee actress drowned in a lake.

"Happy Holidays to all. You, you, and even you, all of ya. Hope you get nothing but happiness. Except you. I'm talking to you, 2020. #f***2020," Dorsey captioned Saturday's portrait.

Dorsey, 37, can be seen holding little Josey while he teaches high and secures the ornament.

They are both smiling and wearing Santa hats.

Rivera had been boating with Josey on a California lake in July when she disappeared. Her body was found days later. She was 33.

Josey was able to climb back onto the rented boat.

She and Dorsey were married 2014-18.