Entertainer Jay-Z arrives on the field before Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on February 2. The rapper turns 51 on December 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- English novelist Samuel Butler in 1835

-- British World War I nurse Edith Cavell in 1865

-- Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in 1892

-- Game show host Wink Martindale in 1933 (age 87)

-- Actor Max Baer Jr. in 1937 (age 83)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dennis Wilson in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Chris Hillman in 1944 (age 76)

-- Writer A. Scott Berg in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Jeff Bridges in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Patricia Wettig in 1951 (age 69)

-- Sports broadcaster Skip Bayless in 1951 (age 69)

-- Olympic gold medal pole vaulter Sergey Bubka in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Marisa Tomei in 1964 (age 56)

-- News commentator Suzanne Malveaux in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Fred Armisen in 1966 (age 54)

-- Rapper Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, in 1969 (age 51)

-- Model/television personality Tyra Banks in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Orlando Brown in 1987 (age 33)

-- Singer Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, in 1992 (age 28)