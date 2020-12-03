Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Pretty Little Liars alum Brant Daugherty is going to be a dad.

E! News confirmed Wednesday that Daugherty, 34, is expecting his first child with his wife, actress Kim Daugherty.

"We're thrilled our family is growing!" the couple said in a statement. "We've been patiently waiting to share the news and are looking forward to meeting the little one in the Spring."

Daugherty and Kim Daugherty told People they are "both ready for the next chapter."

"We're at that point in our lives where we are ready and excited to be parents," Kim Daugherty said. "It's something we both knew we wanted. It's so special to start a family of our own."

"When we were first dating and thinking about being exclusive, we had a talk about what we wanted for the future. Marriage and kids were high on the list," Daugherty added. "It's exciting to be at this point now, so far along in the plan."

Daugherty and Kim Daugherty married in June 2019. Daugherty expressed his gratitude for Kim Daugherty and their life together while celebrating Thanksgiving last week.

"2020 was nothing like I thought it would be... but there's still so much to be thankful for. This year I'm thankful for my beautiful wife, our crazy doggos and this feast," he wrote on Instagram.

Daugherty and Kim Daugherty co-wrote and star in the 2019 holiday film A Christmas Movie Christmas. Daugherty played Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars, which aired from 2010 to 2017.