Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced it has given a straight-to-series order to Gutsy Women, a docuseries hosted and executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton.

The streaming service did not announce a scheduled premiere date for the series, which is inspired by 2019's The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, written by the mother-daughter duo.

Apple said the series will "spotlight a richly diverse cast of trailblazing women" while seeking to "answer the question: what exactly does it take to be a Gutsy Woman?"

Johnny Webb and Roma Khanna are slated to executive produce alongside the Clintons. Gutsy Women is being produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions, a new company founded by Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Sam Branson.