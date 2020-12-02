Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X wore the metallic Santa look from his "Holiday" music video during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 21-year-old rapper discussed the music video and his elaborate costume during Wednesday's episode of the talk show.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X sported a silver, tinsel-trimmed suit and hat, silver wig and beard, and icy contact lenses similar to the look he wears in the "Holiday" video.

"I really like dressing up in costumes and giving a different persona," he said.

Lil Nas X co-directed and filmed the "Holiday" video, which features multiple costume changes, in two days.

"I had been working the song since February of this year. It already had the theme of okay, it's a holiday. I was like, how do I wrap this up into an amazing music video?" the star recalled.

"The timing with Christmas coming up, and the theme of being away for an entire year and then coming back at the end -- who does that? Santa, you know?" he said. "Everything just fell into place."

Lil Nas X has also been wearing the costume to do holiday giveaways.

"People are either very intrigued or like scared as [expletive]," he said.

Lil Nas X released the "Holiday" music video in November. He celebrated last week on Instagram after the video became his fastest music video to reach 40 million views on YouTube.

"Holiday" is Lil Nas X's first new single since "Rodeo" with Cardi B in June 2019. The rapper released his debut EP, 7, the same month.

Lil Nas X will release the children's book C is for Country in January.