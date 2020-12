Lucy Liu arrives at the 2018 BTIG Commissions for Charity Day in New York City on May 8, 2018. The actor turns 52 on December 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers arrives on the red carpet at the Fox Theatre for the NFL Honors during Super Bowl LIII week in Atlanta on February 2, 2019. He turns 37 on December 2.

Joe Lo Truglio and Beth Dover arrive for the the 24th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 21, 2018. Lo Truglio turns 50 on December 2.

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French painter Georges-Pierre Seurat in 1859

-- Circus co-founder Charles Ringling in 1863

-- Opera singer Maria Callas in 1923

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Alexander Haig Jr. in 1924

-- Former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese III in 1931 (age 89)

-- Former former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 1939 (age 81)

-- Artist and dog photographer William Wegman in 1943 (age 77)

-- Actor Cathy Lee Crosby in 1944 (age 76)

-- Fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1946

-- Figure skater Randy Gardner in 1958 (age 62)

-- Writer Ann Patchett in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Lucy Liu in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Joe Lo Truglio in 1970 (age 50)

-- Tennis player Monica Seles in 1973 (age 47)

-- Singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado in 1978 (age 42)

-- Pop singer Britney Spears in 1981 (age 39)

-- NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor/country singer Jana Kramer in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Daniela Ruah in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Alfred Enoch in 1988 (age 32)

-- Singer Charlie Puth in 1991 (age 29)

-- Actor Annalise Basso in 1998 (age 22)