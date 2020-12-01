Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Awkwafina, Rashida Jones, Rachel Brosnahan and more are set to be honored at the 2020 Muse Awards, presented by New York Women in Film and Television.

The 41st annual ceremony will take place virtually on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. EST. New York Women in Film and Television are offering tickets to watch the event with viewers allowed to pay what they can.

Advertisement

The Muse Awards honors women in front of and behind the camera across film, television, music and digital media.

Awkwafina will be receiving the Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment Made in N.Y. Award. Director, writer and producer Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the Nancy Malone Directing Award, while actress Ali Stroker will receive the Loreen Arbus Changemaker Award.

Journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and President of Orion Pictures Alana Mayo will also be honored at the event along with Jones and Brosnahan.