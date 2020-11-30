Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio in 1508

-- Irish satirist Jonathan Swift in 1667

-- Novelist Mark Twain, born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, in 1835

-- Author Lucy Maud Montgomery in 1874

-- British statesman Winston Churchill in 1874

-- Photographer/writer Gordon Parks in 1912

-- Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to Congress, in 1924

-- Actor Robert Guillaume in 1927

-- Producer/TV music show host Dick Clark in 1929

-- Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy in 1930 (age 90)

-- 1960s radical Abbie Hoffman in 1936

-- Filmmaker Ridley Scott in 1937 (age 83)

-- Filmmaker Terrence Malick in 1943 (age 77)

-- Playwright David Mamet in 1947 (age 73)

-- Singer/actor Mandy Patinkin in 1952 (age 68)

-- Singer June Pointer in 1953

-- Rock singer Billy Idol in 1955 (age 65)

-- Historian Michael Beschloss in 1955 (age 65)

-- Heisman Trophy winner/football Hall of Fame member Bo Jackson in 1962 (age 58)

-- Actor Ben Stiller in 1965 (age 55)

-- Music producer Steve Aoki in 1977 (age 43)

-- Singer Clay Aiken in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Gael Garcia Bernal in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Elisha Cuthbert in 1982 (age 38)

-- Model Chrissy Teigen in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Kaley Cuoco in 1985 (age 35)