Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Alison Brie hopes her movie Happiest Season helps normalize the depiction of gay couples in film.

During Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Brie, 37, discussed Happiest Season, the first holiday romantic comedy to center on a lesbian couple.

Advertisement

Happiest Season is written by Clea DuVall and Mary Holland and directed by DuVall. The movie centers on Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis), a couple who spend Christmas with Harper's family after Abby learns Harper has not yet come out to her parents.

Brie plays Harper's sister Sloane in Happiest Season. On Ellen, Brie celebrated the film being the first lesbian rom-com that's "holiday-themed" and "backed by a studio."

"It's groundbreaking but also, it's about time. I'm shocked that it's the first," the star said. "I hope that it normalizes having gay couples at the center of every type of movie."

"It's directed by Clea DuVall. It's so fun," she added.

Happiest Season premiered on Hulu last week. The film co-stars Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Mary Holland, Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen.

Brie is also known for playing Ruth Wilder on the Netflix series Glow, which ended in 2019. In February, she addressed reports about Marvel seeking an Alison Brie-type actress to play She-Hulk in future films. Fans called for Brie to be cast in the role.

"Honestly, I found it very exciting because for years I've auditioned for the Anne Hathaway type or the Zooey Deschanel type. I was, like, very flattered to be my own type," Brie said.

Brie denied being involved with the project but said she finds the prospect "interesting."