Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox shared a video on Instagram showing her with a turkey on her head, a nod to a memorable moment from her beloved sitcom, Friends.

"Happy Thanksgiving xoxo #friends," Cox captioned a short video showing her shimmying in her kitchen with the bird carcass on her head.

The post got more than 3 million views since it was posted Thursday.

Her former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow commented, "You DID THAT!!"

Cox wasn't the only Friends alum to make headlines over the holiday.

Matthew Perry confirmed to People.com that he is engaged to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

"I decided to get engaged," he told the magazine. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Jennifer Aniston, another erstwhile cast-mate, posted on Instagram several photos of her with her dog.

"We're grateful," Aniston wrote alongside the gallery of puppy pics, which has gotten more than 5 million views and attracted heart emojis from her ex-husband Justin Theroux and actor Orlando Bloom.

"This dog has star quality," commented comedian David Spade.