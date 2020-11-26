Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died earlier this month, urged viewers of the quiz show to "keep the faith" in a pre-recorded Thanksgiving message Thursday.

The Jeopardy! Twitter account shared the message in which Trebek sought to encourage viewers to remain thankful "in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now."

"There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors and that's a good thing," he said. "Keep the faith. We're going to get through all of this and a we will be a better society because of it."

Trebek died on Nov. 8 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, winning five Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host for his work.

The show announced earlier this week that a series of guest hosts will helm the show in January, beginning with former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings.