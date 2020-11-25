Nov. 25 (UPI) -- New Zealand singer Lorde will release a photo book from her trip to Antarctica.

The 24-year-old recording artist announced plans Tuesday for Going South, a book featuring photos and musings from her 2019 visit to Antarctica.

Lorde and her friend Harriet Were visited Antarctica in early 2019 via the government agency Antarctica New Zealand.

"The continent has fascinated me since I was old enough to read," Lorde said in an e-mail to fans. "It started to interest me again in recent years as my environmental awareness went up and up, and questions about how to change my personal and professional footprints on this earth occupied much of my time."

Lorde and Were documented their time in Antarctica using film. Lorde said the trip acted as a "palette cleanser" following the release of her second studio album, Melodrama, in 2017.

"When I went to Antarctica, I hadn't yet started writing again after finishing Melodrama," the singer said. "I realised after the trip that what my brain had been craving was a visit to an alternate realm. Albums live in their own realms in a way, and Antarctica really acted as this great white palette cleanser, a sort of celestial foyer I had to move through in order to start making the next thing."

"I'll always hold this trip up as a life highlight for many reasons, but I'm particularly grateful for it as one that showed me the beginnings of the new world which I continue to build, and am very excited to start showing you again," she added.

Going South is a softcover book featuring over 100 pages of photos and writing. Lorde said the book is "a sort of perfect precursor" to her new album.

Net proceeds from Going South will go toward a scholarship fund for an Antarctica New Zealand postgraduate student to study the science of climate change. The book is available to pre-order now and will ship in mid-February.