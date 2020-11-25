Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Christina Perri is mourning the loss of her baby girl.

The 34-year-old singer said Tuesday on Instagram that she experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Paul Costabile.

Advertisement

Perri shared the news alongside a photo of herself and Costabile holding their daughter's hand.

"last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," Perri captioned the post.

High Dive Heart's Nelly Joy and singers Melissa Molinaro and Kevin Griffin were among those to voice love and support for Perri in the comments.

"Praying so hard for you Christina," Joy wrote.

"Christina, My God... I am so very sorry for this unthinkable tragedy. I am sending you so much love and will be praying for you and your family. I am here for you what ever you need," Molinaro added.

"Oh my Christina... I'm so sorry for you and your beautiful family. Thinking of you," Griffin said.

News of Perri's pregnancy loss comes two weeks after the singer was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.

"baby is having an issue so im gonna be here til its time for baby to come out. which might have to be very soon. which is very early," Perri said Nov. 10 on Instagram Stories.

Perri later said there was a complication with her baby's intestines that would require immediate surgery after birth.

Perri and Costabile married in December 2017 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Carmella. Perri announced in July that she was expecting again after having a miscarriage in January.

Perri is known for the songs "Jar of Hearts" and "A Thousand Years." She released her second studio album, Head or Heart, in 2014, and album of lullabies, Songs for Carmella, in 2019.

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen also recently experienced a pregnancy loss. Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, said Tuesday on Good Morning America that the experience brought them closer together.

In addition, Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, went public Wednesday about having a miscarriage in July while expecting her second child with Prince Harry.