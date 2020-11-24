Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Wells Adams is celebrating his fiancée, Sarah Hyland, on her 30th birthday.

The 36-year-old television personality marked the occasion Tuesday by dedicating a sweet post to Hyland on Instagram.

Adams shared a slideshow of photos of Hyland and voiced his love for the actress in the caption.

"Happy 30th birthday @sarahhyland! Here's a bunch of pictures that make me very excited about the next 30! Especially the last one," he wrote. "I love you the moistest! Sorry, mostest! To Pluto and back!"

Hyland's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Katie Stevens also wished Hyland a happy birthday on social media.

"Happy Birthday @sarahhyland. I have so many good memories with you over the last 12 years. Here is one of them. (Walking down stairs like @thechristinequinn)," Ferguson captioned a video with Hyland.

"Happy birthday @sarahhyland you goddess warrior," Hudgens wrote.

"Happy 30th to my Sagittarius sister for life @sarahhyland! Thank you for always being there for me, for supporting me, and for never judging me on my 'Monica' tendencies," Stevens said.

Hyland and Adams got engaged in July 2019 after nearly two years of dating. The couple first connected on Twitter after Adams sent Hyland a direct message.

Hyland and Adams were to marry Aug. 8 but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple spent their would-be wedding day at a vineyard.

"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams," Hyland said on Instagram.

Hyland played Haley Dunphy on the ABC series Modern Family, which ended in April after 11 seasons. Adams appeared in Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and later served as a bartender on Bachelor in Paradise.