Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson will lead a star-studded table read of the holiday classic film It's a Wonderful Life.

The Ed Asner Family Center, a non-profit created by actor Ed Asner, said in a press release Tuesday that Davidson, 27, will play George Bailey in a virtual table read of It's a Wonderful Life in December.

Davidson joins Asner, Maude Apatow, Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Carol Lane, Ed Begley, Jr., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind. B.D. Wong and Michael Shannon. The event will take place Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. EST.

Proceeds will benefit the Ed Asner Family Center, which offers mental health and enrichment programs to special needs children and their families. Tickets are available now.

"We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in It's a Wonderful Life with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair," Ed Asner Family Center co-founder Matthew Asner said.

Tom Bergeron will host the table read, which will be directed by Victor Nelli. The event will also honor Jeffrey Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television and an advocate for individuals with special needs.

It's a Wonderful Life opened in theaters in 1947. The film is directed by Frank Capra and stars James Stewart as George Bailey, Donna Reed as Mary Hatch and Henry Travers as Clarence.

It's a Wonderful Life follows George, a man contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve. His guardian angel, Clarence, intervenes and shows George how he has touched the life of others.

Davidson is an actor and comedian who stars on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. He recently starred in the film The King of Staten Island, which was partially inspired by his life.