Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A collection of costumes from the 1995 Mortal Kombat live-action film became available Tuesday on the Mortal Kombat 11 video game.

Fans can purchase the Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack, which includes movie inspired looks for Johnny Cage, Raiden and Sonya Blade.

Stars Linden Ashby (Johnny Cage), Christopher Lambert (Raiden) and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (Sonya Blade) have also returned to voice their respective characters.

"Any ring I step into is mine," Wilson-Sampras says as Sonya Blade in a new gameplay trailer that shows off the costumes.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC. Players who own the game can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X version of the title for free.

Sylvester Stallone's action movie hero Rambo was added to the game in October, joining a list of guest characters that have also included The Terminator, Robocop, The Joker and Spawn.