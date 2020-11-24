Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Glee alum Amber Riley is "happily engaged" to be married.

The 34-year-old actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend, entrepreneur Desean Black, in an Instagram post Monday.

Advertisement

"There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love," Riley wrote. "I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."

"I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership!" she said. "'What God has joined together, let no man separate.' #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."

Black confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it's a clear indication that you're doing the right thing," Black wrote. "Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you've never experienced, it's another clear indication that you've found the one."

"Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it," he said. "I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black."

Riley's Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz, Glee writer and executive producer Michael Hitchcock and singer Sheléa were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"That's fantastic news! Congratulations Amber! You deserve all the happiness life has to give," Hitchcock wrote.

"Oh Sis. This brings tears to my eyes. Love you and wish you guys the very best," Sheléa said.

Riley confirmed her relationship with Black in October.

Riley played Mercedes Jones on Glee, which ended in 2015 after six seasons on Fox. She has since starred in a West End production of Dreamgirls and recently appeared in the film Infamous.