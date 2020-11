Katherine Heigl arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 14 in New York City. The actor turns 42 on November 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Hyland arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19. The actor turns 30 on November 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784

-- Architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the U.S. Supreme Court building, in 1859

-- Painter Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864

-- Ragtime composer Scott Joplin in 1868

-- Lecturer and author Dale Carnegie in 1888

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941

-- Drummer Pete Best in 1941 (age 79)

-- Comedian Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 78)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 77)

-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946

-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Shirley Henderson in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 30)