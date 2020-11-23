Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Roman Reigns collided with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Raw and SmackDown battled to determine the best brand and The Undertaker gave his final farewell at WWE Survivor Series.

Reigns faced McIntyre in a Champion vs. Champion match in the main event on Sunday. Reigns, who was accompanied to the ring by his special counsel Paul Heyman, competes on SmackDown while McIntyre competes on Raw.

Advertisement

The Big Dog and McIntyre traded multiple haymakers against each other in the hard-hitting match. Reigns started to punish McIntyre by smashing him through the announcer's desk with two Samoan drops followed by a Spear through the ringside barricade.

McIntyre, however, was still able to kick out of Reigns' pin and survived a second Spear inside the ring. McIntyre was able to nail Reigns with a Claymore but the Universal Champion also bumped into the referee, knocking him out.

Jey Uso, who has been forced to serve his cousin Reigns, then arrived onto the scene to Superkick McIntyre after Reigns delivered a blow below the waist. Reigns finished off McIntyre with a Superman Punch followed by his submission hold the Guillotine, which caused McIntyre to pass out, making Reigns the winner.

Reigns and Jey Uso shared a hug at the top of the entrance ramp as they celebrated the victory.

Advertisement

The Undertaker said goodbye to WWE on the 30th anniversary of his debut at the 1990 edition of Survivor Series.

Triple H, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Shane McMahon, Big Show, JBL, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Goodwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash and Booker T made appearances to show their respects towards The Undertaker. WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon also made a rare apperance to introduce The Phenom.

The Undertaker made a grand entrance to the ring and made a short speech before kneeling down before a hologram of the late Paul Bearer, The Undertaker's former manager.

"My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace," the seven-time world champion said.

The Raw Men's and Women's Survivor Series teams, despite being dysfunctional, were able to pull out victories against the SmackDown Men's and Women's Survivor Series teams.

AJ Styles, Sheamus, Keith Lee, Riddle and Braun Strowman of Team Raw dominated Seth Rollins, King Corbin, Otis, Kevin Owens and Uso of Team SmackDown, defeating them without any of their members being eliminated.

Rollins arrived to match looking despondent and after entering the bout, got down on his knees and allowed Sheamus to freely eliminate him with a Brogue Kick. The rest of Team SmackDown followed suit with Uso lasting the longest. Reigns was not happy with Team SmackDown or Uso's performance, saying that losing made him look bad.

Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce of Raw took on Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan of SmackDown. Jax and Baszler continued to bully Lana, demanding that she not tag herself into the match and only stand on the nearby steel steps away from the team.

Royce at one point was able to Suplex Bayley into all of the participants outside the ring.

Belair was left all alone on Team SmackDown after her other teammates were eliminated. Baszler was disqualified after she wouldn't let go of her submission hold on Belair, the Kirifuda Clutch.

Belair was left against Jax and Lana who still stayed on the steps. Belair fought Jax outside the ring and was able toss Jax over the barricade, however, the referee reached a ten count which disqualified both grapplers. This made Lana and Team Raw the winner, with Lana earning the the title of Sole Survivor.

Other moments from Survivor Series included Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz of Raw winning a dual-brand Battle Royal; SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day; United States Champion Bobby Lashley of Raw defeating Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn of SmackDown; and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeating Raw Women's Champion Asuka.