Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Lena Waithe's wife Alana Mayo has filed for divorce 10 months after the pair separated in January.

Mayo filed to end the marriage on Friday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Us Weekly has confirmed.

E! News also confirmed that Mayo has filed for divorce.

The separation came two months after Waithe, 36, and Mayo announced their marriage.

"After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time," Waithe and Mayo said in a joint statement at the time.

Waithe, known for creating Showtime's The Chi and starring in Netflix's Master of None, got engaged to Mayo in November 2017.