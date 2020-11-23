Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig is engaged to be married.

The 28-year-old actor announced Sunday on Instagram that he proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Dear.

Ludwig shared a slideshow of photos with his bride-to-be. Dear shows off her engagement ring in the photos.

"Goldilocks and Bambi live happily ever after!!!" Ludwig captioned the post.

Ludwig's Vikings co-star Kathryn Winnick, actress Nina Dobrev and actor Jonathan Bennett were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments. Ludwig thanked friends and fans for their support on Instagram Stories.

"Thank you to everyone for all the amazing well wishes. Yes I am the luckiest Man in the damn world to have this one by my side," he wrote.

Ludwig and Dear made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year. Ludwig shared a photo with Dear in October from an outing to a beach.

"Found her," he captioned the post.

Ludwig previously dated his Vikings co-star Kristy Dawn Dinsmore.

Ludwig played Cato in The Hunger Games and Bjorn on the History channel series Vikings. He will star with Stephen Amell in the upcoming Starz series Heels.