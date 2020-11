Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City on May 6, 2019. The singer/actor turns 28 on November 23. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Robin Roberts arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9. She turns 60 on November 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804

-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859

-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887

-- Comic actor Harpo Marx, born Adolph Arthur, of the Marx Brothers in 1888

-- Composer Johnny Mandel in 1925

-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934 (age 86)

-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 79)

-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942

-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 71)

-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in 1950 (age 70)

-- Musician Bruce Hornsby in 1954 (age 66)

-- Television personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 60)

-- Television personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 44)

-- Television personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor/singer Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Lia Marie Johnson in 1996 (age 24)

-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 13)