Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The 2020 American Music Awards, a thriller starring Sarah Paulson and a Dolly Parton Christmas film are available to stream this weekend.

In addition, the Animaniacs are back, Marvel gives fans a deep dive into their history and Yellowstone Season 3 is heading to Peacock.

Here's a rundown of some of the films and TV shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Run' -- Hulu

Sarah Paulson is a mother desperate to keep a dark secret from her wheelchair-bound daughter (Kiera Allen) in Run, which comes to Hulu on Friday. Aneesh Chaganty directed the thriller and co-wrote it with Sev Ohanian.

'Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square' -- Netflix

Christine Baranski stars as a wealthy woman who has a change of heart about ruining her small hometown in Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, which comes to Netflix on Sunday. Parton stars as an angel that helps guide Baranski. The film features 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Parton.

'The Princess Switch: Switched Again' -- Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens plays three different roles in The Princess Switch: Switched Again, which is available on Netflix. Hudgens' characters Margaret and Stacy switch places once again, however, Margaret's lookalike cousin Fiona may ruin the duo's holiday plans.

'Small Axe' -- Amazon

Filmmaker Steve McQueen presents a collection of five films in Small Axe, which launches on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Each installment is based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community.

TV

'Marvel's 616' -- Disney+

Disney takes fans behind-the-scenes at Marvel to discuss the company's storied history in Marvel's 616, which comes to Disney+ on Friday. Each episode is helmed by a different director and tackles a different topic such as the creation of Kamala Khan.

'Voices of Fire' -- Netflix

Pharrell Williams and his hometown of Hampton Roads, Va., are building an inspiring and diverse gospel choir in this docuseries, which arrives on Netflix on Friday. Williams will be joined by his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, and his team of gospel leaders as they search for undiscovered talent for the choir.

'Animaniacs' -- Hulu

The Animaniacs are back Friday on Hulu with new episodes following a lengthy hiatus. The revival of the classic '90s cartoon will once again feature Yakko, Wakko and Dot, along with Pinky and Brain, who continue to try and take over the world.

Between the World and Me -- HBO Max

Ta-Nehsi Coates' bestselling book Between the World and Me comes alive in this special, which is coming to HBO Max Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. The book was written as a letter to Coates' teenage son that touches on racism and being Black in America. Oprah Winfrey, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad, Black Thought, Courtney B. Vance and more will make appearances.

'WWE Survivor Series' -- WWE Network

WWE's two brands Raw and SmackDown collide at the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event, which starts at 7 p.m. EST Sunday on the WWE Network. Universal Champion Roman Reigns is battling WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and The Undertaker will be giving his final farewell.

'American Music Awards 2020 -- ABC

The 2020 American Music Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Taraji P. Henson is the host. The Weekend, along with Kenny G, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby and more will be performing.

'Yellowstone Season 3' -- Peacock

Season 3 of Yellowstone with Kevin Costner is heading to the Peacock streaming service for the first time on Nov. 22. The ranch drama is so far cable's most-watched series of 2020 and also stars Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser.