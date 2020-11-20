Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch The Hardy Boys, a new show based on the mystery book series, and a new season of Letterkenny in December.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in December:
Dec. 1
CMA Country Christmas
Disney Holiday Singalong
Lupin the 3rd Part 5 Season 1
30 Days of Night
50 First Dates
About Last Night
Angels & Demons
Any Given Sunday
Black Dynamite
Body of Evidence
Cake
Charlotte's Web
Cliffhanger
Con Air
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Dr. No
Dragonball: Evolution
Euphoria
Eyes Wide Shut
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Hemingway's Garden of Eden
Here On Earth
Hot Air
Into the Blue
Love Potion No. 9
Our Family Wedding
Sands of Iwo Jima
Shrink
Sleeping with the Enemy
Southside with You
Strategic Air Command
Sunshine
The 6th Day
The Chumscrubber
The Client
The Color of Money
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
The Hulk
The Hurt Locker
The January Man
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The November Man
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Young Victoria
True Confessions
Two Weeks
Under the Tuscan Sun
Why Did I Get Married?
Dec. 4
The Hardy Boys Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Brassic Season 2
Deutschland 89 Season 1
My Hero Academia Season 4
She Dies Tomorrow
Dec. 5
Black Ops
God's Own Country
It Had to Be You
Mr. Jones
Waiting for the Barbarians
Dec. 6
How to Fake a War
The Secret Garden
Dec. 7
Valley Girl
Dec. 8
Nurses Series Premiere
The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn
Dec. 10
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!
Out Stealing Horses
Dec. 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Rent-A-Pal
Spy Cat
Dec. 12
Endless
Dec. 15
Dirt Music
Hitman: Agent 47
Dec. 16
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye
Dec. 18
The Hero
Dec. 21
NOS4A2 Season 2
Dec. 22
You Cannot Kill David Arquette
Dec. 23
Someone Marry Barry
The Little Hours
Dec. 25
Soldiers of Fortune
Dec. 26
Letterkenny Season 9 (Hulu Original)
Dec. 27
The Masked Singer Season 5 Premiere
American Animals
Dec. 28
Hope Gap
Our Idiot Brother
Dec. 31
Bayou Caviar
Supervized
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in December:
Dec. 8
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again
Dec. 14
Baby... Secret of the Lost Legend
Dec. 16
The Good Shepherd
Dec. 31
30 Days of Night
A Beautiful Mind
A Nanny for Christmas
A View to Kill
About Last Night
Aeon Flux
Alien Nation
Anti-Trust
Antwone Fisher
Any Given Sunday
Back to School
Barbershop
Black Dynamite
Blood Ties
Broadcast News
Cliffhanger
Crimson Tide
Diamonds Are Forever
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Dr. No
Drugstore Cowboy
Flashback
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia with Love
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Good Hair
Grizzly Man
House of 1000 Corpses
I Spy
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Blue
Joe
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Kicking & Screaming
Kiss the Girls
Knocked Up
License to Kill
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
Lord of War
Lost in Space
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
March of the Penguins
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
Mud
My Bloody Valentine
Not Another Teen Movie
Nurse 3D
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Pacific Heights
Platoon
Raging Bull
Ronin
Senorita Justice
Sleeping with the Enemy
Slow Burn
Some Kind of Wonderful
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Thanks for Sharing
The 6th Day
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Client
The Color of Money
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon
The End of Violence
The Express
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
The Hulk
The Kingdom of Heaven
The Living Daylights
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Net
The Saint
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Weather Man
The World is Not Enough
The Young Victoria
This Christmas
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Under the Tuscan Sun
Wanted
Why Did I Get Married?
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Working Girl
You Only Live Twice