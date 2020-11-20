Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch The Hardy Boys, a new show based on the mystery book series, and a new season of Letterkenny in December.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in December:

Dec. 1

CMA Country Christmas

Disney Holiday Singalong

Lupin the 3rd Part 5 Season 1

30 Days of Night

50 First Dates

About Last Night

Angels & Demons

Any Given Sunday

Black Dynamite

Body of Evidence

Cake

Charlotte's Web

Cliffhanger

Con Air

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Dr. No

Dragonball: Evolution

Euphoria

Eyes Wide Shut

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Hemingway's Garden of Eden

Here On Earth

Hot Air

Into the Blue

Love Potion No. 9

Our Family Wedding

Sands of Iwo Jima

Shrink

Sleeping with the Enemy

Southside with You

Strategic Air Command

Sunshine

The 6th Day

The Chumscrubber

The Client

The Color of Money

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

The Hulk

The Hurt Locker

The January Man

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The November Man

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Young Victoria

True Confessions

Two Weeks

Under the Tuscan Sun

Why Did I Get Married?

Dec. 4

The Hardy Boys Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic Season 2

Deutschland 89 Season 1

My Hero Academia Season 4

She Dies Tomorrow

Dec. 5

Black Ops

God's Own Country

It Had to Be You

Mr. Jones

Waiting for the Barbarians

Dec. 6

How to Fake a War

The Secret Garden

Dec. 7

Valley Girl

Dec. 8

Nurses Series Premiere

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn

Dec. 10

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

Out Stealing Horses

Dec. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-A-Pal

Spy Cat

Dec. 12

Endless

Dec. 15

Dirt Music

Hitman: Agent 47

Dec. 16

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye

Dec. 18

The Hero

Dec. 21

NOS4A2 Season 2

Dec. 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

Dec. 23

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

Dec. 25

Soldiers of Fortune

Dec. 26

Letterkenny Season 9 (Hulu Original)

Dec. 27

The Masked Singer Season 5 Premiere

American Animals

Dec. 28

Hope Gap

Our Idiot Brother

Dec. 31

Bayou Caviar

Supervized

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in December:

Dec. 8

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again

Dec. 14

Baby... Secret of the Lost Legend

Dec. 16

The Good Shepherd

Dec. 31

30 Days of Night

A Beautiful Mind

A Nanny for Christmas

A View to Kill

About Last Night

Aeon Flux

Alien Nation

Anti-Trust

Antwone Fisher

Any Given Sunday

Back to School

Barbershop

Black Dynamite

Blood Ties

Broadcast News

Cliffhanger

Crimson Tide

Diamonds Are Forever

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Dr. No

Drugstore Cowboy

Flashback

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Good Hair

Grizzly Man

House of 1000 Corpses

I Spy

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Blue

Joe

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Kicking & Screaming

Kiss the Girls

Knocked Up

License to Kill

Little Giants

Live and Let Die

Lord of War

Lost in Space

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

March of the Penguins

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

Mud

My Bloody Valentine

Not Another Teen Movie

Nurse 3D

Octopussy

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Pacific Heights

Platoon

Raging Bull

Ronin

Senorita Justice

Sleeping with the Enemy

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Thanks for Sharing

The 6th Day

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Client

The Color of Money

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon

The End of Violence

The Express

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

The Hulk

The Kingdom of Heaven

The Living Daylights

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Net

The Saint

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Weather Man

The World is Not Enough

The Young Victoria

This Christmas

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Under the Tuscan Sun

Wanted

Why Did I Get Married?

Wild Hogs

Wild Things

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Working Girl

You Only Live Twice