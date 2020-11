Ming-Na Wen, the voice of Mulan in the animated motion picture fantasy "Ralph Breaks the Internet," attends the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on November 5, 2018. The actor turns 57 on November 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

President-elect Joe Biden speaks on November 7 at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Biden turns 78 on November 20. Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Pope Pius VIII in 1761

-- Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, first commissioner of baseball, in 1866

-- Astronomer Edwin Hubble in 1889

-- Author Nadine Gordimer in 1923

-- U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., in 1925

-- Actor Kaye Ballard in 1925

-- Actor Estelle Parsons in 1927 (age 93)

-- Author Don DeLillo in 1936 (age 84)

-- Musician/comedian Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers in 1939 (age 81)

-- President-elect Joe Biden in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Veronica Hamel in 1943 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Duane Allman in 1946

-- Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill I in 1946 (age 74)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joe Walsh in 1947 (age 73)

-- Former national security adviser John Bolton in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor/model Bo Derek in 1956 (age 64)

-- Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria, in 1957 (age 63)

-- Actor Sean Young in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Ming-Na Wen in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Joel McHale in 1971 (age 49)

-- Country singer Dierks Bentley in 1975 (age 45)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes in 1976 (age 44)

-- Rapper Future in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Jeremy Jordan in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. in 1988 (age 32)