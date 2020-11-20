Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Pope Pius VIII in 1761

-- Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, first commissioner of baseball, in 1866

-- Astronomer Edwin Hubble in 1889

-- Author Nadine Gordimer in 1923

-- U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., in 1925

-- Actor Kaye Ballard in 1925

-- Actor Estelle Parsons in 1927 (age 93)

-- Author Don DeLillo in 1936 (age 84)

-- Musician/comedian Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers in 1939 (age 81)

-- President-elect Joe Biden in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor Veronica Hamel in 1943 (age 77)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Duane Allman in 1946

-- Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill I in 1946 (age 74)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joe Walsh in 1947 (age 73)

-- Former national security adviser John Bolton in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor/model Bo Derek in 1956 (age 64)

-- Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria, in 1957 (age 63)

-- Actor Sean Young in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Ming-Na Wen in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Joel McHale in 1971 (age 49)

-- Country singer Dierks Bentley in 1975 (age 45)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes in 1976 (age 44)

-- Rapper Future in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Jeremy Jordan in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. in 1988 (age 32)