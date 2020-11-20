Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Pregnant reality star Ashley Darby is expecting a boy.

The 32-year-old television personality announced the sex of her unborn second child with her husband, Michael Darby, 74, in an Instagram video Thursday.

The video shows Michael Darby biking through Washington, D.C. He arrives home to see Darby and their 16-month-old son, Dean, standing under a blue sign reading, "It's a boy!!!"

"Michael has lived in Washington DC for almost 30 years, but this is a bike ride different than any one he's taken before," Darby captioned the post.

Darby's Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Gizelle Bryant was among those to celebrate the news in the comments.

"Soooo sweet," Bryant wrote.

Darby announced in September that she is expecting her second child. The television personality is due to give birth in February.

"There's no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement," Darby said on Instagram.

Darby and Michael Darby married in May 2014. Darby gave an update on the status of her marriage on Watch What Happens Live in October following Michael Darby's strip club scandal.

"We're really making an effort to be together," Darby said.

"We have made a lot of progress, honestly," she added. "Saying things that we never talked about before and really being open when we don't want to. It's not that easy for my husband."

Real Housewives of Potomac is in its fifth season on Bravo. The series co-stars Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard and Wendy Osefo.