Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Australian singer-songwriter Sia is back with new music.

The 44-year-old recording artist released the song "Hey Boy" on Thursday.

In "Hey Boy," Sia sings to a new love interest and declares she won't be single "tonight."

"Hey boy, when I get with you / My heart is satisfied / Oh yeah boy, when I get with you / All I need is one night," she sings.

"Hey Boy" will appear on Sia's forthcoming album Music: Songs from and Inspired by the Motion Picture. The album is a soundtrack for Music, Sia's upcoming film of the same name.

Sia previously released the singles "Together" and "Courage to Change" from Music. The film will open in early 2021, with the Music soundtrack to be released Feb. 12, 2021.

Music is written, directed and produced by Sia. The film follows Zu (Kate Hudson), a woman who becomes the guardian of her half-sister, Music (Maddie Ziegler), a teenager with autism, after Music's grandmother dies.

Sia shared a teaser for Music Thursday on Instagram.

Sia last released the holiday album Everyday is Christmas in 2017. She is expected to release a new album, Reasonable Woman, in 2021.