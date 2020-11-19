Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The 2020 Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will feature performances from Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani.

NBC said in a press release Thursday that Clarkson and Stefani will take the stage during the holiday special in December. Clarkson will perform with Brett Eldredge.

The Goo Goo Dolls, Meghan Trainor and Earth, Wind & Fire, Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom, Jr., Pentatonix, Dan + Shay, the cast of Ain't Too Proud and the Radio City Rockettes will also take the stage.

Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will host the live TV event, which celebrates the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

"Every year our viewers look forward to NBC's iconic tree-lighting ceremony," NBC Entertainment EVP of special programs Doug Vaughan said. "There's something special about kicking off the holiday season with such an awe-inspiring event."

This year's Rockefeller Christmas tree is a 75-foot tall, 45-foot wide Norway Spruce from Oneonta, N.Y. Rockefeller Center responded Wednesday on Instagram after some said the tree looked sparse.

"Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on!" the official Rockefeller Center account replied.

The Christmas in Rockefeller Center special will air Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Other networks also have holiday specials in the works, including a holiday concert from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at CBS.