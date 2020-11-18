Nov. 18 (UPI) -- WWE star Becky Lynch has uploaded to Instagram pictures from her maternity photo shoot with fiancé Seth Rollins.

"Coming soon....," Lynch captioned the images, which featured the grappler displaying her baby bump.

Advertisement

Rollins, also a WWE star, appears in photos standing next to Lynch or holding her from behind as she dons a variety of outfits.

Lynch announced that she was pregnant with her first child in May during an episode of WWE's Raw. The professional wrestler, who was the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion of all-time, relinquished her title to Asuka.

Lynch and Rollins became engaged in August 2019. Rollins continues to compete in WWE and appears on SmackDown.