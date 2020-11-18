Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Melissa McCarthy says her new film Superintelligence shows that "love wins."

The 50-year-old actress discussed the movie's message during Wednesday's episode of Today.

Superintelligence is directed by McCarthy's husband, Ben Falcone. The couple co-produced the film, which features a script by Steve Mallory.

The new movie is an action-comedy centering on Carol Peters (McCarthy), an average woman who begins to hear her electronic gadgets talking. She meets a supercomputer, voiced by James Corden, and learns it plans to take over the world.

Bobby Cannavale co-stars as Carol's love interest, George, with Brian Tyree Henry as Carol's best friend Dennis and Jean Smart as the president of the United States.

On Today, McCarthy said Superintelligence speaks to recent events and the need for love in the world.

"We made it two years ago, and I think it's more relevant now than it even was then," the star said. "It is technology and the dance we all do with it. It's about love matters and people are worth fighting for. It's about love wins, and we believe that with our whole heart."

"It's also about, like, if an AI really did come to life and say, 'I'm going to judge this incredibly average ... woman,' what would humanity say?" she added. "I think the great thing is, if you looked at three days it's not spectacular, but it's what we all are. More people are good. Love wins. Good outweighs the bad."

Superintelligence premieres Nov. 26 on HBO Max.

McCarthy, Falcone and their children, daughters Vivian, 13, and Georgette, 10, are presently living in Australia as McCarthy films the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers, an adaptation of the Liane Moriarty novel.