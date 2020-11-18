Nov. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will perform on Good Morning America next week.

GMA said Wednesday that the K-pop group will take the stage Monday, Nov. 23, as part of its ongoing concert series.

"MONDAY ON @GMA: @BTS_twt is kicking off your week with a very special performance!" the show tweeted.

BTS previously performed on GMA in May 2019.

Monday's performance will follow the release of BTS' new album Be (Deluxe Edition), which debuts Friday. The album features the singles "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite," along with six other songs.

BTS will release "Life Goes On" alongside Be on Friday. The group shared a teaser for the "Life Goes On" music video Tuesday that shows the members gathering around a bonfire.

In addition, BTS will perform "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" at the American Music Awards on Sunday.

BTS will also perform during ABC's Disney Holiday Singalong special Nov. 30.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group released its fourth Korean studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February.