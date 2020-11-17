Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Love & Hip Hop: New York alum Rah Ali is a new mom.

The 36-year-old television personality welcomed her first child, daughter Anaiá, with her husband on Nov. 11.

Ali confirmed the news Monday to People. She explained the significance of her baby girl's name.

"I chose it because it's Arabic and means 'protected, diligence,' and I strongly feel God covered she and I the whole way," Ali said.

Ali also shared a glimpse of her daughter on Instagram Stories.

Ali previously experienced a pregnancy loss in 2019 while five months pregnant. She confirmed in August that she was expecting again.

"I'm so overwhelmed with joy that it's a challenge even finding the words to express how thankful I am," Ali told People at the time.

Ali starred in Season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: New York and appeared in Seasons 4-6. The show completed a 10th season on VH1 in March.