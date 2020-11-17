Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Justin Duggar is engaged to be married.

The 18-year-old television personality recently proposed to his girlfriend, Claire Spivey. Duggar is the 14th of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children.

Duggar, who stars with his family on Counting On, shared news of his engagement Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Spivey.

"So excited to announce that we are engaged!! I will never forget the look on her face when I slid the ring on her singer. We look forward to the day that we get to begin the rest of our lives together!" he captioned the post.

Duggar's sister Jill Duggar, who married Derick Dillard in 2014, was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats bro! Being married to your best friend the best!!!" Jill said.

Duggar and Spivey also confirmed their engagement to TLC, which airs Counting On.

"There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spent your life with," the couple said.

"We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!" they added.

The Duggars and Spiveys are family friends who have known each other for more than 20 years. Duggar and Spivey first met in spring 2019 and announced their courtship in September.

Duggar and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting. The family now stars on Counting On, which completed an 11th season in September.

Duggar's sister Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to her second child, daughter Evelyn, in August. His brother Joseph Duggar is expecting his third child with his wife, Kendra Duggar.