Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Wyatt Russell, the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, is expecting his first child together with wife Meredith Hagner.

Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell's half-sister, made the announcement on Instagram Sunday.

"Celebrating our next family member today. First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel. We are are over the moon and can't wait!!!!" Hudson said alongside an image of herself placing her head on Hagner's baby bump.

Hudson and Hagner appear to be celebrating at a baby shower in the photo, which also features balloons in the background.

Wyatt Russell, 34, and Hagner, 33, got married in Aspen, Colorado in September 2019.