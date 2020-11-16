Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King says she tested positive for COVID-19.

The 36-year-old television personality shared the news Sunday on Instagram Stories.

"I tested positive for Covid. I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected," King wrote.

King said she contacted everyone she was in contact with and will quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. Daughter Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 2, her children with her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds, are staying with her parents.

"I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes's soccer," King said. "My kids have been at their father's but Hayes will quarantine due to brief (1 hour) proximity to me."

"My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I am sick," she added.

King said she is "feeling poorly" but is "OK." She said her symptoms have included extremely lethargy and a mild cough.

"I went in to be tested mainly due to extreme lethargy, but I just knew I was positive," the star said. "I don't have a fever. I do have extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea. I think I'm losing my sense of smell."

"I ordered a regimen of vitamins and getting tons of rest, water, and food delivery," she added. "None of my friends or family are infected or have any symptoms."

News of King's diagnosis comes more than seven months after Edmonds tested positive for COVID-19. Edmonds said in April that he tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia but was now "completely symptom-free" and "doing really well."

Edmonds filed for divorce in October 2019 after five years of marriage. The same month, King accused Edmonds of having inappropriate relationships via text messages and "drinking and partying with much younger women."

"I love my husband and I'm devastated that our marriage is being broken up in the ugliest and messiest way," King said at the time. "I am broken for my family. I am buried in despair ... But I am enduring."