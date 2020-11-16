Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Jaden Smith is back with a new music video.

The 22-year-old singer and actor released a video Monday for "I'm Ready," his song for the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game soundtrack.

The video shows Smith rapping with a pink sky and the New York City skyline in the background. The video also features game footage from the Spider-Man: Miles Morales game.

Smith released "I'm Ready" as a single last week. In the song, Smith raps from the perspective of Miles Morales, who replaced Peter Parker as Spider-Man in 2015.

"I'm fresher than fresh / I run out the steps / We're all runnin' for the flex / Pete told me I was next / I'm comin' for next / There really isn't no question / Only superheroes in this section," Smith raps.

Sony released Spider-Man: Miles Morales alongside the PlayStation 5 last week. The game is a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man, released in 2018.

Smith released his third studio album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, in August. The album features the singles "Cabin Fever" and "Rainbow Bap."