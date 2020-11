Pete Davidson appears backstage during the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. The comedian turns 27 on November 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lisa Bonet attends the premiere of "Joker" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 28, 2019. She turns 53 on November 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet at the NYFF57 premiere of "The Irishman" at Alice Tully Hall on September 27 in New York City. The actor turns 43 on November 16. File Photo by Bryan Smith/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Tiberius, emperor of Rome, in 42 B.C.

-- Composer W.C. Handy, known as the "Father of the Blues," in 1873

-- Broadway director/playwright George S. Kaufman in 1889

-- Jazz guitarist/bandleader Eddie Condon in 1905

-- Actor Burgess Meredith in 1907

-- Actor Clu Gulager in 1928 (age 92)

-- Author Chinua Achebe in 1930

-- Actor Donna McKechnie in 1942 (age 78)

-- Video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto in 1952 (age 68)

-- Actor Marg Helgenberger in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Bruno Amato in 1961 (age 59)

-- Singer Diana Krall in 1964 (age 56)

-- Actor Lisa Bonet in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Missi Pyle in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Brooke Elliott in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal in 1977 (age 43)

-- Olympic figure skater Oksana Baiul in 1977 (age 43)

-- Actor Pete Davidson in 1993 (age 27)

-- Actor Brandon Larracuente in 1994 (age 26)