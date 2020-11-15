Chris Harrison, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert talk "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2019. Roper and Tolbert welcomed their third child this weekend. Photo courtesy of ABC

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Jade Roper announced she has given birth to her third child and shared photos of him on Instagram.

"He's here and he's perfect," Roper captioned a photo of her cuddling her snoozing newborn Saturday.

Roper also posted a snapshot of her husband Tanner Tolbert holding the baby in a bathtub while Roper looks on, smiling at the father and son.

"Can't wait to share all the magic with you and share our birth story!! Right now we are soaking in all these beautiful, new moments. Thank you for all the love and support and for holding space for our little family in your hearts. I'm one grateful mama," she said.

Roper announced her pregnancy in May.

Roper and Tolbert got engaged during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 and married in January 2016.

They are also the parents of daughter Emerson, 3, and son Brooks, 15 months.