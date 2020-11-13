Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are celebrating the one-year anniversary of their engagement in the wake of their split.

The 41-year-old former NBA player and Parr reunited for a celebratory date night Thursday, one week after ending their engagement.

Advertisement

Parr shared photos on Instagram Stories of herself and Odom at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Miami, Fla. The hotel sent the pair a bottle of sparkling wine and a note reading, "Happy 1st Year Engagement Anniversary to Lamar & Sabrina."

Another photo shows Parr snapping a selfie while showing off her engagement ring.

"Date night," she captioned the post.

In addition, Odom and Parr got close in a photo at Prime Italian restaurant in Miami.

Earlier in the day, Parr posted a message reading, "I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!"

Parr had confirmed her split from Odom Nov. 4 on Instagram Stories. She said the former Los Angeles Lakers player was seeking help for personal issues.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr said. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children."

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs," she added. "I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

Odom previously struggled with a drug addiction and was hospitalized in 2015 following an overdose.

Odom and Parr got engaged in November 2019 after a few months of dating. Odom was previously married to television personality Khloe Kardashian, from whom he split in 2013.