Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will air live Sunday from The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., at 9 p.m. EST.

Five-time People's Choice Awards winner Demi Lovato is hosting the fan-voted event, which celebrates the year's best in TV, film and music.

Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber lead all stars with seven nominations each followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande with six. This Is Us and Bad Boys For Life also earned six nominations.

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Icon of 2020 Award. Tyler Perry will receive the People's Champion Award and Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 9 p.m. EST.

Network: E!

Musical performances: Chloe x Halle and Bieber will take the stage to perform their hit songs.

Nominees: Bad Boys for Life, Birds of Prey, Extraction, Hamilton, Project Power, The Invisible Man, The Old Guard and Trolls World Tour are nominated for The Movie of 2020. This Is Us, Tiger King, Never Have I Ever, Outer Banks, The Bachelor, The Last Dance and The Masked Singer are up for The Show of 2020. The Weeknd's After Hours, Future's High Off Life, Bieber's Changes, Gaga's Chromatica, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Taylor Swift's Folklore, BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 and Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG are nominated for Album of 2020.

Presenters: Addison Rae, Alison Brie, Armie Hammer, Bebe Rexha, Christina Hendricks, Jameela Jamil, Kathryn Hahn, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson, Tiffany Haddish and Tyler the Creator.