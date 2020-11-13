Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Al Roker is "relieved" and at home following his surgery for prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old Today weather anchor and co-host gave an update Thursday after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate.

Roker shared photos on Instagram of himself with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their son Nicholas, 18.

"Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home," Roker captioned the post.

"A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and so appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers," he said. "Hope to see you all soon."

Actress Nia Long, celebrity chef Sunny Anderson and comedian Jim Gaffigan were among those to wish Roker well in the comments.

"We love you Al rest up so you can get back in the kitchen :)," Long wrote.

"Prayers up!!" Anderson added.

"Great to hear. Feel better!" Gaffigan said.

Roker announced last week on Today that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing. Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this," he said.

Roker said he hoped to return to Today in two weeks. He encouraged others to get regular checkups, particularly Black men.

"The problem for African Americans is that any number of reasons from genetics to access to health care, and so we want to make it available and let people know they got to get checked," Roker said.

Roker and his Today co-host Craig Melvin previously teamed up with the New Jersey Devils hockey team to create a PSA about getting checked for prostate cancer.