Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Alex Trebek's wife, Jean Trebek, is feeling grateful for the support she's received since the Jeopardy! host's death.

Jean Trebek thanked fans in an Instagram post Wednesday after Trebek died this week at age 80.

Advertisement

Jean Trebek, who was 24 years Trebek's junior, shared a photo from her 1990 wedding to Trebek. The picture shows Trebek gazing at his new wife as he slides a wedding ring onto her finger.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," Jean Trebek captioned the post.

Trebek died Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The Jeopardy! official Twitter account confirmed the news.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the show tweeted.

Trebek and Jean Trebek married in April 1990 and have two children, son Matthew, 30, and daughter Emily, 27. Jean Trebek shared a new photo of her kids a week before Trebek's death.

"A weekend with my wonderful kids," she captioned the post.

In Trebek's memoir, The Answer Is... Reflections On My Life, released in July, Trebek described his relationship with Jean Trebek as being "one soul in two bodies."

Trebek said in the Aug. 3 issue of People that his love for Jean had kept him alive after his 2019 cancer diagnosis.