Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato says fellow singer Pink inspired her new single "Commander in Chief."

The 28-year-old singer and actress discussed the inspiration and process behind the song during Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Lovato co-wrote "Commander in Chief" with Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, Finneas and Eren Cannata. She released the song, which criticizes President Donald Trump, in October.

On Late Night, Lovato said she was writing songs with friends when she decided to switch her subject matter up.

"I was in the studio with a few friends of mine, and we were coming up with concepts," the star recalled. "I was thinking about the music that's out there right now. I was like, 'Why isn't anyone talking about what's happening?'"

"In the '60s and '70s when anything political would happen, music was such a key element to help people process it and get through it," she said. "I was like, 'I really need to step up my lyrics and make it about something other than just my life.'"

Lovato said "Commander in Chief" was inspired by Pink's 2006 song "Dear Mr. President," which criticizes then-president George W. Bush.

"I wanted to do a newer version," she said.

Lovato said she was on her way home from a meditation retreat in Mexico when she learned Joe Biden had defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

"It was the best news. I cried, I sobbed," the singer said. "It was just an emotional day overall for me, because I identify as queer and so for me, having somebody in the Oval Office that is supportive of that meant a lot to me."

"I'm also a firm believer in feeling like the country will be united after some time go by," she added. "I think we're on the right path, and I'm very, very, excited."

Lovato shared a music video for "Commander in Chief" in October.

On Sunday, Lovato will host the E! People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The awards show will air Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on E!