Nick Lachey (L) turns 46 and Vanessa Lachey turns 39 on November 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cory Hardrict attends the 16th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. The actor turns 41 on November 9. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868

-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914

-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915

-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918

-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922

-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 89)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935

-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941

-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 73)

-- Bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 69)

-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 50)

-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 48)

-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 47)

-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 41)

-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 40)

-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 36)

-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 32)