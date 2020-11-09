Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Russian author Ivan Turgenev in 1818

-- Actor Marie Dressler in 1868

-- Actor Hedy Lamarr in 1914

-- Sargent Shriver, first director of the Peace Corps, in 1915

-- Former Vice President Spiro T. Agnew in 1918

-- Actor Dorothy Dandridge in 1922

-- Astronomer Carl Sagan in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Whitey Herzog in 1931 (age 89)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Gibson in 1935

-- Folk singer Mary Travers in 1936

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Tom Fogerty in 1941

-- Actor Robert David Hall in 1947 (age 73)

-- Bodybuilder/actor Lou Ferrigno in 1951 (age 69)

-- Musician Susan Tedeschi in 1970 (age 50)

-- Wrestler Chris Jericho, born Christopher Irvine, in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Eric Dane in 1972 (age 48)

-- Singer Nick Lachey in 1973 (age 47)

-- Rapper Sisqo, born Mark Andrews, in 1978 (age 42)

-- Actor Cory Hardrict in 1979 (age 41)

-- Television personality Vanessa Lachey in 1980 (age 40)

-- Rapper French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, in 1984 (age 36)

-- Country musician Chris Lane in 1984 (age 36)

-- Actress Analeigh Tipton in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Nikki Blonsky in 1988 (age 32)