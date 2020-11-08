Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Astronomer Edmond Halley in 1656

-- Games producer Milton Bradley in 1836

-- Irish author Bram Stoker in 1847

-- Psychiatrist Hermann Rorschach in 1884

-- Author Margaret Mitchell in 1900

-- Actor Esther Rolle in 1920

-- Heart transplant pioneer Dr. Christiaan Barnard in 1922

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden in 1929 (age 91)

-- TV journalist Morley Safer in 1931

-- Science fiction writer Ben Bova in 1932 (age 88)

-- Actor Virna Lisi in 1936

-- Singer Bonnie Bramlett in 1944 (age 76)

-- Singer Bonnie Raitt in 1949 (age 71)

-- National Rifle Association official Wayne LaPierre in 1949 (age 71)

-- TV personality Mary Hart in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Alfre Woodard in 1952 (age 68)

-- Singer Rickie Lee Jones in 1954 (age 66)

-- Author Kazuo Ishiguro in 1954 (age 66)

-- TV chef Gordon Ramsay in 1966 (age 54)

-- Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Parker Posey in 1968 (age 52)

-- News anchor David Muir in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Tara Reid in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Dania Ramirez in 1979 (age 41)

-- Punk singer Laura Jane Grace in 1980 (age 40)

-- Actor Jessica Lowndes in 1988 (age 32)

-- Singer SZA, born Solana Imani Rowe, in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Jade Pettyjohn in 2000 (age 20)